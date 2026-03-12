Arsenal star’s future uncertain after links to Newcastle United man

Tino Livramento has been linked with a potential move away from Newcastle United, with Arsenal reportedly among the clubs showing strong interest in securing his signature.

The defender has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons. His pace, attacking ability, and defensive awareness have helped him stand out in a highly competitive league, and many believe it is only a matter of time before he represents one of the division’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle United have been keen to protect the player and maintain his place within their squad. Despite their determination to retain him, interest from several clubs has continued to grow, with Arsenal consistently mentioned as one of the teams monitoring his situation.

Arsenal Monitoring Potential Defensive Changes

The Gunners reportedly view Livramento as a player who could become an important part of their squad in the future. His age and potential make him an appealing option for a team that has focused heavily on recruiting talented players who can develop into key figures over time.

At the same time, uncertainty surrounds the future of Ben White at the club. After spending five seasons with Arsenal, there is speculation that his time at the Emirates could come to an end.

According to Football Insider, the club could consider offloading the former Brighton defender at the conclusion of the current season. Concerns over his injury record are believed to have influenced this thinking, with Arsenal reportedly open to making changes within their defensive options.

Livramento Viewed as Long-Term Replacement

If White were to depart, Livramento is seen as a player capable of stepping into the role and strengthening the squad for the future. His youth and continued development make him an attractive candidate to fill the position for the next campaign.

However, completing such a transfer would not be straightforward. Livramento’s performances have attracted interest from multiple clubs, meaning Arsenal would likely face considerable competition if they pursue the deal.

Nevertheless, the defender is believed to be highly regarded by Arsenal, and he remains one of the players the club is closely watching as they consider their defensive plans for the future.

