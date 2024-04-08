Katie v Leah as Arsenal stars go h2h as captains of Lionesses & Ireland, in Women’s Euros

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson & Katie McCabe will captain their respective countries, as they go head-to-head in the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier, on Tuesday night. This will be Leah’s first start for England’s Lionesses, since she ruptured her ACL in April 2023, and she will captain her country tomorrow night, as they face the Republic of Ireland’s ‘Girls in Green’ – captained by Leah’s Arsenal teammate Katie McCabe.

Republic of Ireland v England

European Qualifier, UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

7.30pm BST, Tuesday 9 April 2024

Live on ITV

The Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Williamson joined the Lionesses international camp for the first time last week, after missing England Women’s February friendlies due a hamstring niggle. Leah didn’t come off the bench for England’s 1-1 draw against Sweden at Wembley, in matchday 1 of the Euro qualifiers, on Friday 5th April. Speaking after that match, Leah said “Yeah, it will be [emotional on Tuesday night]. It was an emotional Friday for me. I’m an emotional person. We’ve all seen me crying on many occasions but yeah, it was emotional on Friday because as I said, if there is a team that you want to be in the world, I think the Lionesses will be up there and I just I love playing for England.”

England had to settle for a point against Sweden, on Matchday 1 of the qualifiers, whilst the Republic of Ireland managed a narrow 1-0 defeat away to France, on Friday 5th April. Both teams will be vying for all three points tomorrow.

Williamson said in her pre-match press conference, with Sarina Wiegman: “I’m expecting them to be really disciplined in the way that they defend, with the 1-0 result against France, so I think it’s going to be a test for us to move the ball and move them.

“Obviously, they’ve got key players up top but also a strong defensive line as well. I know all those girls really well, so it’s going to it’s going to be a good one.”

And Wiegman added: “They were promoted to this qualification group [after winning their Nations League pool] and you don’t ever underestimate anyone, especially not Ireland.

“In their 1-0 result against France, I think that was really good. They are a physical team, they’re very well organised and also they can play the counter-attack and try to take that opportunity, in the moments that they will jump and press out. So we have to be aware of that. It is definitely going to be hard to break down their defence.”

Leah & Katie have been Arsenal Women teammates for 9 years! This is a big game tomorrow!

Talking about Katie, Leah said: “Katie is a big personality. She’s always been somebody that’s very proud of where she comes from and has been authentic in that with the fans. So I think a lot of people connect to her in that way.

“She knows her strengths and those strengths can be game-changing as well, which I think has raised the profile of the game, her game and subsequently Arsenal.

“So she has been an important player for us over the last couple of years.”

Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy are also likely to be on the pitch for the Lionesses tomorrow night..

This is definitely one to get the popcorn out for Gooners!!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….