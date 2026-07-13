Arsenal stars have now won a combined 1000 caps for England

Arsenal has been one of the biggest contributors to the England national team over the years. The club’s academy has consistently produced talented players for the national youth sides, and that tradition has continued at senior level with several Gunners representing their country on the biggest stage.

England’s current World Cup squad includes four Arsenal players, underlining the club’s continued importance to the national team. Thomas Tuchel selected Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Declan Rice for the tournament in North America, and each has played a part in England’s campaign.

Arsenal quartet make their mark

Rice and Madueke have been among the regular starters throughout the competition, helping England reach the World Cup semi-final. Their contributions, alongside those of Saka and Eze, have ensured Arsenal continue to be strongly represented in the national team.

England has overcome several difficult challenges to remain in the tournament and now stands within touching distance of lifting the trophy. Every additional match provides Arsenal’s representatives with another opportunity to contribute while also adding to their international appearance totals.

Historic England milestone achieved

According to Arsenal Media, the appearances of Eze, Saka, Madueke and Rice against Norway have taken Arsenal’s combined total to more than 1,000 England caps. The report highlights another significant achievement in the club’s long history of producing players for the national team.

It also states that 73 different Arsenal players have represented England, beginning with goalkeeper Jimmy Ashcroft in 1906 and most recently Madueke in 2025. In total, Arsenal players have accumulated 1,002 England caps and counting.

The milestone reflects Arsenal’s long-standing contribution to English football and reinforces the club’s reputation for developing players capable of performing at the highest international level. With England still involved in the World Cup, that total is expected to continue increasing as the Gunners’ representatives look to help their country achieve further success in the tournament.

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