Arsenal Stars in and out of the 2022 World Cup – And Fortune for Matt Turner

Arsenal Stars Heading to the 2022 World Cup & Fortune for Matt Turner

After months of consultation, international managers arrive in Qatar with their 26-man squads, and the stars attending this year’s World Cup are now in place.

Thus we have a clear picture of which players won’t be attending their club training sessions while the World Cup nations are in action. Club managers were naturally eager to see which players would be staying at home to work on fitness during the regular season break, just as much as the fans wanted to know which players would be playing on the big stage in Qatar.

Arsenal has awarded non-selected players for the World Cup some well-needed rest time before they attend a scheduled training camp in Dubai next month. While the Arsenal players heading to Qatar have been announced, there has been some heartbreak. Omar Rekik, who proudly represented Tunisia, was dropped from the tournament.

For Mikel Arteta, ten players will be exiting the Arsenal training ground to represent their nations on the biggest stage in football. This could notably affect the Arsenal bosses’ plans regarding training and the fitness levels his players will return with. That said, let’s look at the completed list of players heading to the World Cup from the Gunners squad.

Confirmed Arsenal players going to the World Cup

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (USA) and Aaron Ramsdale (England).

Defenders: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan), William Saliba (France), Ben White (England).

Midfielders: Grant Xhaka (Switzerland) and Thomas Partey (Ghana).

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil), Gabriel Jesus (Brazil), Bukayo Saka (England).

Injured & non-selected Arsenal players

Fabio Vieira (Portugal – not selected)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine – didn’t qualify)

Kieran Tierney (Scotland – didn’t qualify)

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt – didn’t qualify)

Martin Odegaard (Norway – didn’t qualify)

Omar Rekik (Tunisia – not selected)

Emile Smith Rowe (England – injured)

Rob Holding (England – not selected)

Reiss Nelson (England – not selected)

Eddie Nketiah (England – not selected)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil – not selected)

Marquinhos (Brazil – not selected)

Albert Sambi Lokonga (Belgium – not selected)

Cedric Soares (Portugal – not selected)

Matt Turner overcoming injury before USMNT World Cup appearance

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner hasn’t been selected to start for Arsenal during the 2022/23 EPL season. However, his skills in between the sticks were enough for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to pick the New Jersey-born goalkeeper, as we can assume he’ll be the starting goalkeeper for the US in Qatar.

Turner wasn’t sure he’d make it to the World Cup, as a recent groin injury had kept him out of the Arsenal squad for three consecutive games.

“100 percent, no limitations, smashing balls again, all good,” Turner said when questioned about the injury in Doha, Qatar, this past Wednesday.

The former New England Revolution standout made his name in the MLS, where he earned the goalkeeper of the year award during The Revs' impressive 2021 season.



But as the World Cup approached and Turner suffered from a groyne injury, he nearly came to tears when the possibility of missing Qatar 2022 became a possibility.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I actually was like on the border of tears. I know that sounds a bit soft, but I’ve never had to do that before. I know that my opportunities are few and far between on the pitch.” Turner said.

As the second-choice Arsenal goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale, Turner has played in multiple Europa League and domestic cup games and has conceded just one goal. He’s been an excellent backup for Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners for a reasonable £8 million price tag. Now, the American is set for the most significant moment during his professional career with the USA in Qatar.

To add, Turner, will go head-to-head with his fellow Arsenal goal-stopper Ramsdale when England faces the USA in the Qatar World Cup Group B matchday two fixture.