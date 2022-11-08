Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been selected ahead of Liverpool’s Roberto Firminho for Brazil as they look to win the World Cup in Qatar, and manager Tite has explained our young forward’s inclusion.

The Gunners have started the new term in top form, but doubt was cast on our players’ chances of playing for Brazil in the upcoming tournament when all three of our main stars were left out of their quota for their most recent friendly fixtures, but some of that doubt has since been proven unfound.

While Gabriel Magalhaes will be disappointed to have missed out on Tite’s squad, both Martinelli and Jesus will be travelling with their squad to Qatar. The manager has since revealed his reasoning behind his selection, with our young star being chosen ahead of the likes of Firminho.

“We like Martinelli’s aggressiveness. He’s one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed team in the Premier League. He’s good in one-v-ones, he’s very rapid in transitions and he’s been playing at a consistently good level.”

It would have been a big mistake if Tite overlooked either of Jesus or Martinelli, as both have been immense all campaign. Strangely enough however, they are far from guaranteed to feature at the tournament given their outrageous depth in attack, with the likelihood that Brazil will be forced to start with four or more attackers in their starting line-up to accommodate their strongest players.

In my opinion, Martinelli would not his side down, much like Bukayo Saka was a surprise star player for England at the previous European Championships for England.

Would you be shocked if neither Gabriel featured for the Selecao come the World Cup?

Patrick

