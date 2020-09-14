Arsenal stars Jordan Nobbs & Co will be keen to impress for England

Will the time be now for our star Midfielder! by Shenel Osman

Jordan Nobbs has been a prominent figure in our Arsenal women’s side ever since signing for us at the age of 18 back in 2010.

She is one of three current Arsenal Women stars who have now been called up to England’s training camp that will be taking place in St George’s Park in this coming month. Nobbs will join Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson and Beth Mead at the camp, the three women being the representatives for Arsenal as they look forward to the preparations for the Womens Euros tournament next year.

Nobbs will be hoping she remains fit and ready to take part in the Euros next year after she fell short last time out for the England World Cup squad. Unluckily picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November 2018, with the World Cup taking place the following year over the months of June and July, but being ruled out for nine months Nobbs soon realised that it wasn’t worth the risk for her to rush back and so had to watch the tournament from England..

It was the second time she had suffered an injury in the build-up to a World Cup as in 2015 at the age of 23 she tore a hamstring before the tournament in Canada. With her previous luck, I am sure she will try her best to maintain her fitness in order to make the Euros tournament next year.

Having been a key figure for the Arsenal Ladies, making 206 appearances so far and having been with us for ten years, she recently signed a contract extension in April this year and has continued to grow for us, a key box to box midfielder who holds 63 caps and has netted six goals so far for England, she has also been a key member to the England Women’s squad ever since making her debut in March 2013.

Not that I am biased or anything but with the three Arsenal Ladies in their squad, especially Nobbs, England know they have a key talent there that they cannot afford to leave out. Nobbs shows her importance to both Arsenal and England and I am sure both managers will be praying she stays fit for the whole season and for the future too.

Gooners?

Shenel