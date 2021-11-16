Arsenal stars prepare for Liverpool clash with impressive performances for their nations

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka both scored for the England national team in their 10-0 win at San Marino, with Aaron Ramsdale also earning his first full cap for the Three Lions.

They are not the only Arsenal stars to impress on the international stage.

In a recent update on the players involved with their countries, the Gunners reported that Kieran Tierney helped Scotland keep a clean sheet in their impressive 2-0 win over Denmark to earn a place in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Elneny were also in goalscoring form for their respective countries.

Folarin Balogun, Sead Kolasinac, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Martin Odegaard were also involved in action for their national teams.

Balogun scored for the England Under-21s, while Nuno Tavares was also in action for the Portugal Under-21s.

Arsenal’s next match would be a crunch fixture against Liverpool and Mikel Arteta knows he needs to have his best men fit and ready for the fixture.

The Spaniard would be happy at the performances of some of them in this international window and he will hope they can take it back to the club and inflict consecutive losses on Liverpool when both clubs meet at the weekend.