Arsenal stars rank among Premier League’s most valuable

Arsenal have built a formidable squad over the past few seasons, reflected in their consistent challenge for top honours in both domestic and European competitions. Several players have gained recognition for their exceptional performances and overall contribution to the team. While some are approaching world-class status, the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have arguably already reached that level. Their growing influence is mirrored by their soaring market values, a testament to Arsenal’s collective progress.

Gunners dominate latest Transfermarkt update

Transfermarkt recently released an updated list of Premier League player market values. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland remains the most valuable player, though his estimated value has dropped from €200 million to €180 million. He is followed closely by Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. Saka retains his €150 million valuation, while Rice has seen his value rise to €120 million. Martin Ødegaard also features in the top ten with a valuation of €85 million. Rising star Myles Lewis-Skelly experienced a significant jump in his market value, which now stands at €45 million following a €17 million increase.

Young talent continues to rise at Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly’s increase is the third-highest among Premier League players, trailing only Dean Huijsen and Alexander Isak. This comes as little surprise considering the teenager’s outstanding debut season. At just 18 years old, he made 39 appearances for Arsenal, establishing himself as a key part of the squad. His performances earned him a place in the England national team, where he marked his debut with a goal in March. For such a young player, his maturity and consistency have been impressive and are well reflected in his new valuation.

Arsenal currently rank second in the Premier League in terms of overall squad value. However, they cannot afford to become complacent. The summer transfer window presents an opportunity to strengthen key areas, with the forward line being a particular priority. By investing in a striker and other targets, Arsenal could close the gap on or even overtake Manchester City as the most valuable squad in the league.

Thoughts on their transfer value, Gooners? Is it a fair reflection of their individual performances? Share your views below.

Benjamin Kenneth

