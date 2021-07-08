Arsenal stars return for the start of preseason including Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac was among Arsenal players who have returned for preseason ahead of the 2021/2022 season, Sun Sports reports.

The Bosnian doesn’t appear to have a future at the club and he spent the second half of last season on loan at his boyhood club, Schalke 04.

He wanted to help them survive relegation but failed and their demotion means they cannot afford to keep him because of his wages.

He has returned to Arsenal where he would be expected to find a new club before this transfer window closes.

However, in the meantime, he has returned for preseason at the club’s London Colney training ground.

Emile Smith Rowe, Calum Chambers, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and other players who haven’t had a busy summer with their national teams were a part of the first training session.

However, those who played for their countries in international competitions like Euro 2020 and the Copa America are still absent.

This means it will take some time before the likes of Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno join their teammates in London.

Gabriel Magalhaes also spent the summer with the Brazilian under23 team, but he has been left out of their Olympics squad after picking up an injury in the build-up to the competition.