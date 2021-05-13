Arsenal stars seeking assurances over Arteta’s future before signing a new deal

The uncertainty around the future of Mikel Arteta is stalling the progress of talks over the renewal of contracts for some Arsenal players.

The Gunners are facing an unpredictable summer with the contracts of key players running down.

The club expects to sell some and sign other new players when the transfer window reopens.

However, some stars have earned the right to be given new deals, but the club isn’t negotiating with anyone in this tough campaign, at least for now.

The Athletic says despite Arsenal’s struggles in this campaign, Arteta still retains the trust of most of the players in the dressing room.

The report says because they trust him, they have suspended talks of extending their deals until it becomes clear that the club will not fire him at the end of this season.

Arteta is expected to remain the club’s manager until next season, but his team will need to make a fine start to the 2021/2022 campaign.

Last night’s win over Chelsea will have relieved the pressure on Arteta a little, but the overallseason performance has left a lot to be desired, and maybe Edu will have no choice but to fire him, althoug it looks unlikely at the moment.

Arteta has enjoyed more grace than most Premier League bosses and he will know that starting next season well and sustaining at least a top-four charge would be the minimum the club would expect from him going forward.