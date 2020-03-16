Arsenal stars urged to keep match-ready despite Self-isolation

The entire first-team squad have been given strict diets and means to keep fit despite the likelihood that no more football will be played in the coming months, with the current return to action scheduled in for 19 days away.

Arteta was the first Premier League name to be diagnosed with Coronavirus, and this is believed to have been a big deciding factor in the decision to suspend the league, with our club having to go into isolation.

Our players are allowed out of isolation on March 24, when training is expected to begin once again, but updates from abroad tell us that the April 4 fixtures may need a rethink.

Spain also has an April 4 return date at present, but the La Liga president Javier Tebas has already admitted that he believes the entire campaign is set to be cut short, with their death toll by the virus doubling in 24 hours yesterday to nearly 300.

Italy also looks highly unlikely to proceed as the worse hit country in Europe, where they endured over 300 deaths yesterday alone, while many on the continent are battling to contain the virus.

The United Kingdom is yet to hit such numbers however, and they are yet to release their plans to battle their way through the tough times ahead. Reports are claiming that Britain may be given the green light to continue as normal, while many older and unhealthy individuals will be forced to self-isolate for months in order to try and avoid the virus.

Maybe the Premier League will return on April 4, and Arsenal are right to have their players battling hard at home to stay fit.

Some players have had training equipment delivered to their homes in a bid to meet strict fitness guidelines given to them by the club, who are desperate for a strong end to the campaign should there be one.

Does anyone really think football could continue as early as April 4 (in England at least)?

Patrick