Arsenal stars urged to rethink ‘life or death’ decisions

Four Arsenal players have been exposed this week for breaching lockdown rules, and Cardiff manager Stephen Warnock has urged them to take more responsibility.

Coronavirus has put a halt to Premier League football, as well as most leagues across the globe, with countries put into lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Spurs players, along with their manager Jose Mourinho was slammed a few weeks back for failing to stick to the rules, with pictures of a training session held in a park, and now our players have come under scrutiny also.

David Luiz, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe have all been caught breaking the rules, and Warnock has urged them to make better decisions.

He said: “They’ve got to be responsible, haven’t they?

“Already a few weeks ago there was something like this with the Tottenham players in the park, so you would have thought everybody would have learned by now.

“We’re talking life or death here; I don’t think people realise.

“It is everywhere and you’ve just got to be so careful.

“It’s just horrendous when the end of your days come in these circumstances.

“When I looked the other day and there was a three-year-old dying and the parents weren’t allowed in, I just don’t know what’s happening…

“It’s absolutely frightening and that’s why we’ve got to adhere to what they are saying.

“Like the Arsenal lads – there’s no need to get publicity like that.”

Players are being exposed but in reality it is everybody who needs to be doing their utmost to limit the spread of COVID-19, by wearing protective gear and minimising contact with everyone until the pandemic is over.

I for one am sick of being stuck indoors, made 100x worse by having no live football to watch, so I urge all of you to follow the guidelines for lives all over the world, and more importantly, for football to return.

I jest of course, but please just take care.

Patrick