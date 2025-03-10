Arsenal stars who have let the team down the most this season

Arsenal appears set to miss out on the Premier League title once again, despite their best efforts to chase down Liverpool. The Gunners have failed to capitalise on opportunities, even when the Reds have struggled, and their inconsistency has proven costly in the title race.

Mikel Arteta has a talented squad at his disposal, but too many of his players have underperformed this season, contributing to the team’s shortcomings. While Arsenal has shown moments of brilliance, individual performances have often let them down at crucial times. Several key players have failed to deliver when needed most, and this has significantly impacted their campaign.

Here, we assess some of Arsenal’s worst performers this season.

Martin Odegaard

Much has been said about the Norwegian’s struggles in the absence of Bukayo Saka, but as the club captain, he should be able to lead the team regardless of any individual player’s availability. While his creativity and technical ability remain evident, his inconsistency has been a major concern. A true leader must be able to step up in difficult moments, but Odegaard has not provided the level of influence expected from him.

Kai Havertz

The German international has endured a frustrating season, missing several clear-cut chances that could have made a significant difference for the team. His inconsistency in front of goal has been costly, and while he has shown glimpses of quality, his lack of composure in decisive moments has haunted Arsenal. A more clinical Havertz could have put the team in a stronger position in the title race.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus struggled for consistency and failed to provide the reliable goal-scoring presence Arsenal desperately needed. While his work rate and movement are valuable, his inability to convert chances regularly has been a major issue. Had he been more clinical, the team would likely be in a far better position. Injuries have played a role in his struggles, but even when fit, he has not delivered the goals required of a top striker.

Raheem Sterling

Despite his illustrious career and past success, Sterling has failed to make an impact since joining Arsenal. His performances have been disappointing, and he has been far from the influential player many had expected. Given his reputation and experience, his struggles this season have been particularly frustrating, and his time at the club may ultimately be remembered as a failed experiment.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Having won multiple trophies with Manchester City, Zinchenko was expected to bring a winning mentality and defensive solidity to Arsenal. However, his performances have been underwhelming, and he has struggled to make the desired impact. This season, he has failed to step up when the team needed him most, and his defensive lapses have been a concern.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Injuries have undoubtedly limited Tomiyasu’s availability, but his absence has had a negative impact on the team. While it is unfortunate that he has struggled with fitness issues, his unavailability has left Arsenal short of options in defence. If he had been fit more consistently, the team might have had a better chance of securing important results.

Arsenal’s failure to capitalise on key moments this season can be attributed to both tactical shortcomings and underwhelming individual performances. While the club has made progress under Arteta, several key players must improve if they are to mount a serious title challenge in the future. The team’s struggles in recent weeks have been a harsh reminder that consistency and individual quality are essential in a title race, and without significant improvement, Arsenal will continue to fall short.