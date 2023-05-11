Arsenal star’s wife could influence his transfer decision

Recent reports claim Granit Xhaka could leave Arsenal and return to the Bundesliga, even though he is a crucial player at the Emirates.
Arsenal is eyeing at least one new midfielder, but Xhaka has been one of the most improved players at the Emirates.
However, he is not getting any younger and Mikel Arteta knows this, which has made the gaffer begin planning for the future.
Clubs have shown interest, but it is his personal life which could see Xhaka leave the Emirates in the summer.
Kicker reveals the midfielder’s wife misses living in Germany and wants them to return to the country.
The Gunners signed him from Borussia Monchengladbach and if his wife gets her wish, they could be in Germany by the start of next season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Xhaka has been one of our finest servants since he has been at the club and we will probably have no problems sanctioning his move away.
If we add one of our many targets to the group in the summer, we can certainly allow the Swiss captain to leave for a good fee if he asks the club to let him go.
But if he stays, he will help us support the new midfielders we will sign, as they are likely to be much younger.
Xhaka deserves a hero’s celebration, I hope we getting someone stronger, faster, more skilful and bigger than Xhaka,
He’s been a great servant especially those season and a nice way to leave on good terms.
There is loads of players like Xhaka, even Teilimans for Free would be ideal then sign Declan Rice from West Ham with possibly a player exchange in either Nketiah or Balogun, Beefs up our midfield and both are 25 and under. We will need the bodies for Champions league return.
Also with one of the two above leaving along with Pepe & Nelson we have room to go buy a winger and a ST.
Defensivly Holding is done along with Taveres, Teirney stays and now is going to see out the season at LB. Kiwior maybe has huge potential like Saliba did when he 1st came back from loan, nice to have that back up for Gabriel and now Saliba as he slotted in there perfectly beside Gabriel and both left footed. Being smart again has to be Ndicka from German League of a free though we can’t guarntee him starting 11.
We need the money for CDM, Winger and ST so why not get a CB & CM for free to add to our squad and also make it better.
I can’t wait to see our squad come August along with the extensions of a few after Martinelli in Saka, Saliba, Øde & Ramsdale…… As Champions, its not over just yet!
Awesome picture on the post, take it from me your family comes first lad, when you marry you and your wife becomes one, so says the holy book.
You are a loyal servant through thick and thin, would like you to stay but totally understand if you leave.
That picture ? Lucky beggar. You see what you can achieve when you have lots of money !
If Arsenal allowed Xhaka to leave them at the end of this season to not extend his staying with them. Arsenal will have to try to replace him with a new younger top class midfielder signing next summer transfer window. Say, one of Zubimendi, caicedo or Declan Rice. Which won’t be easy for Arsenal to sign one of the trio midfielders next summer window. As us all have known when they tried to sign Zubimendi last winter window. But he turned down Arsenal overtures to sign him at that last winter window.
But if Brighton fail this season to get European football ticket to play in Europe next season. Arsenal could be able to price away their Caicedo from them next summer. But if they still want him. The club could also sign Declan Rice as replacement to Xhaka. But West Ham’s transfer asking price for his leaving them may scare Arsenal away to abandoned signing him next summer.
But what should Arsenal do? Still keep Xhaka for another season, with an option to extend for another year? I think the answer is YES! But keeping Xhaka shouldn’t stop Arsenal from signing a new top quality midfielder next summer. Meaning, they will have to loan out or sell one of their current senior team midfielders to provide room for the incoming midfielder.