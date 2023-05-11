Arsenal star’s wife could influence his transfer decision

Recent reports claim Granit Xhaka could leave Arsenal and return to the Bundesliga, even though he is a crucial player at the Emirates.

Arsenal is eyeing at least one new midfielder, but Xhaka has been one of the most improved players at the Emirates.

However, he is not getting any younger and Mikel Arteta knows this, which has made the gaffer begin planning for the future.

Clubs have shown interest, but it is his personal life which could see Xhaka leave the Emirates in the summer.

Kicker reveals the midfielder’s wife misses living in Germany and wants them to return to the country.

The Gunners signed him from Borussia Monchengladbach and if his wife gets her wish, they could be in Germany by the start of next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been one of our finest servants since he has been at the club and we will probably have no problems sanctioning his move away.

If we add one of our many targets to the group in the summer, we can certainly allow the Swiss captain to leave for a good fee if he asks the club to let him go.

But if he stays, he will help us support the new midfielders we will sign, as they are likely to be much younger.

