Arsenal stars will learn their opponents in todays Womens World Cup Play-offs draw

Some Arsenal Women in Fifa Women´s World Cup 2023. Others face October play-offs

It´s official! This month’s Women’s World Cup qualifiers have finished, with a number of our Gunners confirmed to be heading to Australia and New Zealand for the Women´s World Cup next summer 2023.

England and Norway secured their World Cup qualification earlier this week. The Lionesses won 10-0 against Luxembourg in Stoke. Beth Mead had two assists and a goal, and a there was a beautiful cross from Leah Williamson to assist Alessia Russo. England and France were the only 2 countries not to drop a single point in qualifying.

Vivianne Miedema and the Netherlands finished top of Group C after a close contest with Iceland on Tuesday evening. In front of the Dutch home crowd, PSV forward Esmee Brugts scored well into added time to send them to the World Cup in very dramatic circumstances.

Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius were both scored for Sweden on Tuesday night as they faced Finland. The Swedish national side had already guaranteed their World Cup spot before this month’s qualifiers though.

Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz of Switzerland thrashed Moldova 15-0 on September 6th, but only managed to finish second in their group behind Italy. Therefore they will join Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland), Jen Beattie (Scotland), and Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither (Austria) in the World Cup playoffs. The European play-offs for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, will be played on 6 and 11 October 2022, with the draw streamed live at 13:30 CET today (Friday 9 September), when we will find out which countries will face each other.

Michelle Maxwell

