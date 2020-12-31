Arsenal start clearout as Kolasinac is set to return to Schalke

Arsenal fans have been promised a very busy January transfer window for a change, and it looks like it is set to start immediately the window opens.

It is being reported by the Standard that Sead Kolasinac has already arranged to rejoin his old club Schalke04 on loan for the rest of the season.

This makes sense as Kolasinac has only started one EPL game for the Gunners this season, with Arteta preferring to use Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka in his position when they are fit.

This will also free up a place in the Premier League and Europa League squads. Sead has played 7 games in the Europa League and League Cup games when we have wanted to give our first team stars a rest, and it is obvious that the Bosnian does not figure in Arteta’s plans for the future.

Mikel Arteta has already promised that he and Edu have prepared their plans for the transfer periods and it seems they are putting these plans into action quickly, hopefully moving a lot of our unused fringe players out to make room for any new choice arrivals they have chosen.

Sam P