Arsenal start clearout as Kolasinac is set to return to Schalke

Arsenal fans have been promised a very busy January transfer window for a change, and it looks like it is set to start immediately the window opens.
It is being reported by the Standard that Sead Kolasinac has already arranged to rejoin his old club Schalke04 on loan for the rest of the season.
This makes sense as Kolasinac has only started one EPL game for the Gunners this season, with Arteta preferring to use Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka in his position when they are fit.
This will also free up a place in the Premier League and Europa League squads. Sead has played 7 games in the Europa League and League Cup games when we have wanted to give our first team stars a rest, and it is obvious that the Bosnian does not figure in Arteta’s plans for the future.
Mikel Arteta has already promised that he and Edu have prepared their plans for the transfer periods and it seems they are putting these plans into action quickly, hopefully moving a lot of our unused fringe players out to make room for any new choice arrivals they have chosen.
Sam P
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Nice. That leaves us with Mustafi and Sokratis.
Özil I’ve given up hope.
Hi McLovin, So who backs up Tierney?
just asking.
Some one from under 23s?
I dont want Saka tied up in defence.
Well I hope we get a decent replacement. I dont think AMN is good enough in that position. I hope we get a bright young spark of someone from the academy to play second fiddle to KT.
I feel bad for AMN because I dont think he has found his true roll and will end up like Milner at Liverpool. Not holding down a constant roll but being important to cover
Exactly, writers should always go into details like;
Who will be the back up for Tierney. Surely not AMN and not at all Saka as we need him upfront.
Medical today apparently… farewell my love ❤
Sead- loan to permanent
Mustafi – loan to Free
Papa – loan to Free
Ozil – get half his wages gone then walk on a free come the summer
Chambers, Nelson, Nketiah & Saliba – Short term loans, maybe permantly for Callum.
We need a creative centre midfielder & promote the young man Bologun to replace Eddie as he is the better of the two imo. Maybe a LB too as Saka cant be dropped from RW to cover LB the form hes on but maybe someone from the Academy?
There will be more outs (loans) than INs I’m guessing. Happy New Year everyone
Torreira still out on loan having a miserable time so he could be active in January plus Matteo is still ballin in Berlin, hope he gets to come back to Arsenal in the summer kids going to be a star!