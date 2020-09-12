Arsenal start talks for replacement of departing star

90 Mins claim that Arsenal has opened talks with Brentford over the transfer of David Raya from the Championship side.

Raya, 24, kept 16 cleans sheets for the Bees in their push for promotion to the Premier League last season.

He helped them reach the playoff final but they lost to Fulham and they will now look to mount another promotion challenge this season.

This move is in response to the imminent departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

The Argentinean enjoyed a brief spell as Arsenal’s first choice when Bernd Leno was injured in June.

His fine performances have caught the attention of the Villans and they want to secure his signature.

Arsenal had been reluctant to allow him to leave them, but he has made it clear that he will either be the first choice or he will leave.

The Gunners have now agreed to allow him to leave as they stick with Leno as their number one, according to the same report.

Raya has been linked with a move to the Emirates since it appeared that Martinez might ask for a move away and the Gunners will now look to speed up their interest.

He will qualify as a home-grown talent because he came through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers.