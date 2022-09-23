Arsenal starter tipped to miss the Qatar World Cup

Arsenal is the top club on the Premier League table now, and this means their players will be considered for international duty by their respective nations.

With the World Cup around the corner, footballers around the globe are working hard to get noticed by their countries.

Some Arsenal stars represent nations that do not have players at top European clubs, so it is almost certain they will play for their national team in every window.

However, there are some who face serious competition for a playing place in international football because they play in a country with top players.

One man in that situation at the Emirates is Ben White. Despite starting all seven Arsenal league games this season, Gareth Southgate snubbed him in the latest England squad.

The defender remains one player that impresses for Arsenal, but he is not guaranteed a Three Lions shirt, and Express Sport says he risks missing out on the World Cup.

White has been a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad this term, and the defender deserves to play international football.

However, England has an abundance of centre-backs on their team, and it would be hard for him to break into the side.

