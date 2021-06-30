Arsenal stats – Would Ramsdale be an improvement on Bernd Leno?

Stats analysis between Ramsdale and Bernd Leno

To much of the Arsenal fans’ frustrations, Arsenal’s interest in Sheffield United’ Aaron Ramsdale appears to be genuine. The intensity of the interest is so huge that the Gunners would be willing to pay the £20-30 million that is being quoted for the 23-year-old.

Although the England international is talented, young and of international pedigree, it seems obvious that Arsenal are willing to pay an inflated fee for a ‘homegrown player.’

With the North London outfit open to offers for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin and even Joe Willock, it's clear that they will be short in numbers for homegrown players come next season.

The club has already been on the lookout for English players, and a deal for Ben White looks to be close. James Maddison still holds the interest of the Arsenal board but the club would have to raise a significant amount of money from sales, if they have any hopes of landing the Leicester City star.

After White, Ramsdale might well be the second English signing made by the club this summer. So, what is the thing which Arsenal fans don’t see in the goalkeeper but the Arsenal board can?

Before we jump onto his stats, mentioning that he’s better at his feet and has a knack of coming out to punch the danger away are two things. The Athletic reporter James McNicholas said on the Arseblog Arsecast Extra on Monday, that there is a feeling inside the club that Leno does not command his space as much as he should (paraphrased it a bit).

It’s worth pointing out that few figures might not be as comparable, considering Ramsdale has played for two teams who have been extremely poor and eventually got relegated from Premier League.

Aaron Ramsdale’s figure of Saves and Save Percentage last season was actually one of the best in the league, and placed him in the top 10 percentile. His numbers of 3.82 and 70.7% were better than Leno’s 2.41 and 69.2% per 90 minutes.

As the German shot-stopper played for one of the most robust defensive sides of last season, his figures of Clean Sheet/Goals Against was naturally better at 0.32/1.06 than Ramsdale’s 0.13/1.66.

However, apart from those two figures, Ramsdale actually comes ou better than the former Bayer Leverkusen man. The 23-year-old’s Passes Attempted/Passes Completed (>40 yards) figure was impressive at 22.61/7.63.

While Leno had a lot of catching up to do with his English counterpart. The German stood at a lowly 9.72/3.16.

With the acquisition of the Englishman, Arsenal can expect to bypass the first line of press with greater effectiveness. That’s clearly something Mikel Arteta has craved from his shot-stopper.

The former Bournemouth man was also a superior head between the two when the metric came to Crosses Stopped %. Ramsdale’s number was at an admirable 9.5%, while Leno was way behind than his figure of 8.4% suggests.

Despite Ramsdale’s few impressive stats, he has clear shortcomings too, he actually conceded 3.7 goals more than you’d expect the average PL ‘keeper to let in last season. But Ramsdale clearly has more presence in the six-yard box than the German, who has looked hesitant to come out of his line on several occasions.

Judging by the stats, Arsenal clearly want to prefer a goalkeeper who has a good commanding ability in the 12-yard box. Also, Ramsdale turned 23 just a month ago, which is an appealing factor in a goalkeeper.

If Arsenal sign him, they can expect him to stay between their posts for more than a decade.

But it’s clear that Ramsdale is not considered an attractive proposition by the Gunners faithful, including me. When Andre Onana is available for a third of the price which is being quoted for the Englishman, it will be so Arsenal to sign Ramsdale.

In my opinion, Arsenal should look to sell Bernd Leno this summer, while adding a homegrown player who is not as expensive as Ramsdale as a makeshift first-choice. Someone like Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman would do the job for me.

The money that will be raised from Leno’s sale can used to acquire Onana as well as Freddie Woodman.

Until Onana’s ban comes to a close, Woodman can be given the chances. However, the two major problems are whether the Newcastle man would fit in the Premier League from the get-go. And what if he gets injured? I feel like screaming when I imagine Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson between the posts.

Regardless, all these were hypothetical situations. I don’t think the Arsenal board look at decisions from fans’ perspective.

And that can be good sometimes but bad the other.

