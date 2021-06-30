Arsenal stats – Would Ramsdale be an improvement on Bernd Leno?

Stats analysis between Ramsdale and Bernd Leno
To much of the Arsenal fans’ frustrations, Arsenal’s interest in Sheffield United’ Aaron Ramsdale appears to be genuine. The intensity of the interest is so huge that the Gunners would be willing to pay the £20-30 million that is being quoted for the 23-year-old.
Although the England international is talented, young and of international pedigree, it seems obvious that Arsenal are willing to pay an inflated fee for a ‘homegrown player.’
With the North London outfit open to offers for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin and even Joe Willock, it's clear that they will be short in numbers for homegrown players come next season.
Arsenal are in talks about a possible deal for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale. There has now been initial contact between the clubs. The fee they are prepared to pay indicates they regard him as someone who can make a significant contribution to the club. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc pic.twitter.com/WH4ZdmBlix
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 28, 2021
The club has already been on the lookout for English players, and a deal for Ben White looks to be close. James Maddison still holds the interest of the Arsenal board but the club would have to raise a significant amount of money from sales, if they have any hopes of landing the Leicester City star.
After White, Ramsdale might well be the second English signing made by the club this summer. So, what is the thing which Arsenal fans don’t see in the goalkeeper but the Arsenal board can?
Before we jump onto his stats, mentioning that he’s better at his feet and has a knack of coming out to punch the danger away are two things. The Athletic reporter James McNicholas said on the Arseblog Arsecast Extra on Monday, that there is a feeling inside the club that Leno does not command his space as much as he should (paraphrased it a bit).
It’s worth pointing out that few figures might not be as comparable, considering Ramsdale has played for two teams who have been extremely poor and eventually got relegated from Premier League.
Aaron Ramsdale’s figure of Saves and Save Percentage last season was actually one of the best in the league, and placed him in the top 10 percentile. His numbers of 3.82 and 70.7% were better than Leno’s 2.41 and 69.2% per 90 minutes.
As the German shot-stopper played for one of the most robust defensive sides of last season, his figures of Clean Sheet/Goals Against was naturally better at 0.32/1.06 than Ramsdale’s 0.13/1.66.
However, apart from those two figures, Ramsdale actually comes ou better than the former Bayer Leverkusen man. The 23-year-old’s Passes Attempted/Passes Completed (>40 yards) figure was impressive at 22.61/7.63.
While Leno had a lot of catching up to do with his English counterpart. The German stood at a lowly 9.72/3.16.
With the acquisition of the Englishman, Arsenal can expect to bypass the first line of press with greater effectiveness. That’s clearly something Mikel Arteta has craved from his shot-stopper.
The former Bournemouth man was also a superior head between the two when the metric came to Crosses Stopped %. Ramsdale’s number was at an admirable 9.5%, while Leno was way behind than his figure of 8.4% suggests.
Despite Ramsdale’s few impressive stats, he has clear shortcomings too, he actually conceded 3.7 goals more than you’d expect the average PL ‘keeper to let in last season. But Ramsdale clearly has more presence in the six-yard box than the German, who has looked hesitant to come out of his line on several occasions.
Judging by the stats, Arsenal clearly want to prefer a goalkeeper who has a good commanding ability in the 12-yard box. Also, Ramsdale turned 23 just a month ago, which is an appealing factor in a goalkeeper.
If Arsenal sign him, they can expect him to stay between their posts for more than a decade.
But it’s clear that Ramsdale is not considered an attractive proposition by the Gunners faithful, including me. When Andre Onana is available for a third of the price which is being quoted for the Englishman, it will be so Arsenal to sign Ramsdale.
In my opinion, Arsenal should look to sell Bernd Leno this summer, while adding a homegrown player who is not as expensive as Ramsdale as a makeshift first-choice. Someone like Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman would do the job for me.
The money that will be raised from Leno’s sale can used to acquire Onana as well as Freddie Woodman.
Until Onana’s ban comes to a close, Woodman can be given the chances. However, the two major problems are whether the Newcastle man would fit in the Premier League from the get-go. And what if he gets injured? I feel like screaming when I imagine Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson between the posts.
Regardless, all these were hypothetical situations. I don’t think the Arsenal board look at decisions from fans’ perspective.
And that can be good sometimes but bad the other.
Although he has some impressive stats, I don’t want to hear any news linking Ramsdale to Arsenal. What do you guys think?
would love to hear from you!
Avery informative article by Yash, in fact Aaron looks a better keeper than Leno who played for a poor team.The last Englishman between the sticks was Seaman, follwed by the mercural Lehman, even since it went spriral downward and ended in another costly blunder by Wenger to pay some 20M for Leno and sone 10M for Petr Chek.Silly that some find 20M too much for Aaron, when Wenger dished out 20M for a very very mediocre Leno who won us nothing to justify his fee and wage. Time to say Goodbye Leno!
Wenger didn’t sign Leno.
Wenger didnt sign Leno though bud,
Bless you ,you have gone another Wenger rant when he had nothing he to do with the signing .
All the figures you have quoted yash mean little while comparing 2 keepers for 2 different teams playing for 2 different managers and playing to 2 different strategies .
You did one a while back comparing the Ajax man against Leno but again they play in completely different leagues
Arsenal and Leno had the 3rd best defence in the league last season that’s what I look at and will continue to do .
I appreciate your time spent looking up these figures but for me they mean little while looking at the other whole picture .
DAN, HOW GOOD THOUGH HOW RARE TO BE ABLE TO AGREE WITH YOU.
Yash seems, to my mind, NOT to be fond of comparing like with like; he prefers like with unlike, IMO.
Everything is now playing out in the media with regards to Ben White(50m) and Lokonga(19m). Done deal!!!! Someone is always always ahead.
Smith- Rowe already agreed a new deal as said days ago
So they were done deals last week but the club haven’t announced it yet 🤔
Whjat dwarfs ALL other aspects put together in a keeper is his ability to stop shots and headers. That is my firm opinion and onTHAT matter LENO is still a top class keeper.
I realise of course that he is not the best when facing corners and wide crosses and I do not claim he is world c;lass; of course he is not. Nor with the ball at his feet either.
But , UNLESS we get a far superior shot stopper, then I say leave well alone. I do not believe RAMSDALE is a better keeper. He is less good, IMO.
Totally agree Jon.
What I believe to be clouding opinion re’ Leno, is the Martinez sale.
Overnight Leno becomes the villain of the piece in some eyes ?
I seem to recall ;
2019 / 2020;
” Fans have picked Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s second best player of the season with the German as integral at the back as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was at the other end”.
Could we improve (go world class) – yes.
Is it our most pressing issue – no.
But I believe a huge factor here to be Arteta’s complete devotion to playing out from the back (which is clearly set to continue) ……. starting with the keeper – not the strongest aspect of Leno’s game.
Premier League most clean sheets 2020/21 season;
1) Position
2) Player
3) Clean sheets
4) Minutes Played
1st Ederson 19 3,240
2nd Edouard Mendy 16 2,745
3rd Emiliano Martinez 15 3,420
4th Hugo Lloris 12 3,420
=5th Nick Pope 11 2,880
=5th Bernd Leno 11 3,132
=5th Illan Meslier 11 3,150
=6th Kasper Schmeichel 10 3,420
=6th Robert Sanchez 10 2,430
=6th Jordan Pickford 10 2,743
=6th Alisson 10 2,970
=6th Lukasz Fabianski 10 3,150
Correct as of 19:30, 23/05/21.
Most saves: Premier League 2020/21 season;
1) Position
2) Player
3) Saves
4) Minutes Played
1st Sam Johnstone 166 3,330
2nd Aaron Ramsdale 147 3,420
3rd Emiliano Martinez 142 3,420
4th Illan Meslier 140 3,150
5th Alphonse Areola 116 3,240
=6th Nick Pope 114 2,880
=6th Hugo Lloris 114 3,420
7th Vicente Guaita 106 3,330
8th Lukasz Fabianski 103 3,150
9th Rui Patricio 100 3,329
15th Bernd Leno 86 3,132
Correct as of 19:30, 23/05/21.
Rems…who?
He does not dominate the penalty area as Martinez does. He is a good shot stopper. Not sure he is that much better than Matt Ryan. Our major need is a midfield creative general, so Nabil Fekir or James Maddison. If Arteta screws the midfield creative position up we will not improve very much. We need a new ‘Santi Cazorla’ and both Arteta and Edu worry me as they seem to be looking at non-creative positions. My level of confidence in Edu/Arteta……4/10.
Leno will leave Arsenal one way or the other. He’s still highly error prone but his reflexes are world class. Its sad but many keepers fall into that category. Even Pickford is one who’s reflexes is just as good or maybe even better but he’s even more error prone making him worse overall. I’m unsure about the quality of Ramsdale and Onana at this moment