Arsenal stays ahead in the race for Galatasaray man

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Galatasaray man Sacha Boey for some time and the right-back could make the transfer to the Emirates in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the best clubs in the world this term and they want to maintain that standard even after this campaign.

This will require them to continue bolstering their squad every time they get a chance and Boey could move to London in the summer.

The Frenchman plays as a right-back and has delighted Mikel Arteta with his performances so far.

Ben White has been the club’s main right-back this season and has impressed.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is the second choice, but the Japan star is injury-prone and Arsenal probably has to replace him in the summer.

At 22, Boey is at a very good age and several clubs want to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals Arsenal is currently leading the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Boey has time to become a top player and we can back him to achieve that on our books.

The defender is one of the finest players in Turkey and a move to England will improve him even further and force White fight for his place at centre-back.

