Arsenal steal the show late on in spectacular fashion

Arsenal have beaten Aston Villa 4-2, despite failing to leas inside the initial 90 minutes.

It wasn’t the ideal start for the Gunners, who failed to find their flow early on, and they were duly punished in the opening 15 minutes when Ollie Watkins was found in the box to fire home.

The response was amazing however, with our side immediately pushing for an equaliser, with Eddie Nketiah denied by a goal-line clearance by Tyrone Mings, before Bukayo Saka lashed one home with his left.

The home side didn’t fall apart however and remained strong in defence to steady the tide, and they were eventually paid off when Philippe Coutinho closed out a fine team move to put their side ahead again around 30 minutes in, and that was how it stayed going into the interval.

Despite me expecting to see the side come out all guns blazing after the break, it was a seemingly calm start to the new half, and things went from bad to worse when we laid witness to Saka’s leg having to be heavily strapped up, and our main man appeared to be struggling then-on…

We did manage to pile the pressure on as time rolled on however, putting Emi Martinez right to work, but he was unable to stop us from pulling level for a second time.

Astin Villa actually put Aaron Ramsdale to work in injury time, but we managed to hit them on the counter, with Jorginho’s effort coming off the bar before ricocheting off the goalkeeper and into the net.

With the home side hoping for one last finish? Emi went up the other end for a last minute corner, leaving us an open goal at the other end, and we duly delivered with the sixth of the match

It may not have been easy, but we return to the top of the table and can start to build up our confidence after a tough few weeks.

Patrick