Arsenal steal the show late on in spectacular fashion

Arsenal have beaten Aston Villa 4-2, despite failing to leas inside the initial 90 minutes.
It wasn’t the ideal start for the Gunners, who failed to find their flow early on, and they were duly punished in the opening 15 minutes when Ollie Watkins was found in the box to fire home.
The response was amazing however, with our side immediately pushing for an equaliser, with Eddie Nketiah denied by a goal-line clearance by Tyrone Mings, before Bukayo Saka lashed one home with his left.
The home side didn’t fall apart however and remained strong in defence to steady the tide, and they were eventually paid off when Philippe Coutinho closed out a fine team move to put their side ahead again around 30 minutes in, and that was how it stayed going into the interval.
Despite me expecting to see the side come out all guns blazing after the break, it was a seemingly calm start to the new half, and things went from bad to worse when we laid witness to Saka’s leg having to be heavily strapped up, and our main man appeared to be struggling then-on…
We did manage to pile the pressure on as time rolled on however, putting Emi Martinez right to work, but he was unable to stop us from pulling level for a second time.
Astin Villa actually put Aaron Ramsdale to work in injury time, but we managed to hit them on the counter, with Jorginho’s effort coming off the bar before ricocheting off the goalkeeper and into the net.
With the home side hoping for one last finish? Emi went up the other end for a last minute corner, leaving us an open goal at the other end, and we duly delivered with the sixth of the match
It may not have been easy, but we return to the top of the table and can start to build up our confidence after a tough few weeks.
Patrick
OMG Thanks soooo much for last minute goal. COYG
And that’s what winners do. They find a way to win. This team will stumble, they’re the youngest team in the league but they will never give up.
Stay with them. We’ve got this
Phew
Madre Mia!
What a game! Great strike from Jorginho despite the miss, but thanks to Martinez 🙏Once a Gunner, always a Gunner 🤣
What are you saying the boys put in a shift today and we got just that little bit of luck so so happy we bounced back
We were supposed to lead earlier, but Odegaard blew it away. Zinchenko redeemed his mistake with a great goal
A title contender shouldn’t miss a gazillion of chances like that, so let’s see whether our finishing will become better or not in Leicester
I agree that the boys showed a great resilience by replying to Aston Villa’s goals, but I think Ramsdale needs a bench time
Yeah! Well done Emi, couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person.
So the mentally weak go to Villa comes from behandling twice and wins .
Go figure
Come from behandling twice;)
Mentally weak, no leaders, no winners and no plan B Anders – can’t wait to see the negative articles after this performance and what about our fans – brilliant all through the game.
I am sure the usual suspects will invent a new angle 😉
Methinks this is exactly what the team needed. Coming from behind twice and then winning it in a devastating manner in front of the noisy villains! The confidence is surely coming back.
Jorginho is a baller…..Too short and toi young to be champions though
Game of the season for me, one that epitomizes Arsenal Character
I told u stay behind the team and we will win. Dissection n criticism can always be done later. The manner of win will give us so much confidence. We are top of league 💪
What a second half
Just buzzing after weeks of depression
Nice ine boiz
That has to be a MASSIVE psychological boost. It cannot be any other way.
Wow what a performance!
Well done to the boys. A question of mental strength should be put to rest.
Will sleep a very happy gooner tonight.
Shocker at the City Ground?
That was a character filled performance by the Arsenal. I salute the players.
Special performance after that battering we received in the 2nd half against Man City.
We defiantly need Party n Jesus back ASAP. We are really now struggling without them.
Jorginho and Zenshiiiii they gave 200% today!!!!
We need this spirit to win and fight for the title!
GO ARSENAL!
We are top of the table with a 3 point lead. Let’s make this match a start of a streak of good performances
Sweet. CHARACTER!
Analysis can wait until later but I recognised an Arsenal player with real leadership qualities today in Jorginho.A vital win and well earned.
I think I might have held my breath all match till the 4th goal!
Great response from the team!
A lot has been said on here about our chances, the quality of the squad, form of players, the manager etc….IMO attitude is what has got us this welcomed win.
My observation though, right now Trossard is looking more effective than Martinelli, he is a goal threat, he is a good passer and those Hollywood passes across the field to switch play to Saka are a new dimension to our game we can use to our advantage!
Keep it boys, we are all behind you!
Best gameof the season by a million miles So proud of all our team and our club. And our courage. What a game. It wil livein the memory foryears. Villa were great too but we deservedly beat them
Only sour though also pleasant thought, was that the time wasting cheat MARTINEZ scored our third goal for us. Marrtinez also held theball when stepping outside the area to launch it upfield at least six times and Ramsade did it once, after our third goal.
When are PGMOL ever going to take action on this regular cheating??.
Sending off would happen if a keeper came out when defending an attack and touched the ball deiberately outside the boxand he would be red carded.
This OUGHT to apply equally if he is launching an attack!! Why is it not ? Anyone know why?
Interesting question Jon.
Would VAR have called it back had the goalkeeper’s release outside the box had led to a goal?
Never gets called by the refs does it. All the keepers get away with it, but it just needs one to be carded and things could change.
Back on course. On to the next one…Well done Ladz.
Not scoring enough, this has been our problem over the past weeks. We created too many chances today and deserved to win.
Great win.
Big thanks and shout out to the everly bittered Martinez
Thanks Gunners,
The season will have many twists and turns, trust me. People are already giving the title to Man city but believe it’s not going to that straight forward. In Gunners I believe
Arsenal thanx for the ExPeRiEnCe
Could t have happened to a nicer keeper .
GG
Just what I thought lol
Can’t write right now, will comment later
He really is something DK and I love it that he’s credited with our goal and then sprints up the park after time wasting, only to leave an open goal for Martinelli to score!!!
Brilliant game, performance, result and we have a squad of winners and leaders today!!
Love the sarcasm DK!! In fact though it could not have happened to a more unpleasant, cheating, timewasting keeper on the planet! Such poetic justice when HE scored an own goal for our third.
Most thrilling game since I DONT EVEN REMEMBER WHEN.
Are we not so lucky just to be football fans and AFC FANS TOO!!
My missus is out shopping right now and cares nothing for sport, let alone football Poor soul! She will come home, ask how we got on and say “thats nice dear!
Nice? NICE? IF ONLY SHE KNEW!!!
A big shame that Jorginho did not get the goal as the strike deserved that ,but I will take that going back in off his head .
If Ramsdale hadn’t saved that shot onto the Bar I think we would have lost that ,very fine margins but a world class save .
Definitely showed character after that awful first half .
Martinez got his Karma today….because he is a CHEAT. Heart Attack game, but what great goals. Blessed be Zinchenko and Jorginho. Need a massive G&T now.
Hats off to Ramsdale he made some really outrageous saves. I was wrong about Zinchenko but I still think Eddie needs a rest. Highlight of the match was Emi winding up Arsenal fans only to concede a worldie and a breakaway goal that’ll surely shine the spotlight on him for at least a week!
Saka and Jorginho were really good today, but am worried about Xhaka, Saliba and previously Martineli it seems they need some rest. They are really running out of fuel
I think Saliba played well in last game and he did OK this game as well. He could not do anything in both the goals. He pushed the villa forward away from goal it should have been a save for Ramsdale so it really is on Ramsdale. We need jesus, party n ESR back so we can rotate as players. We actually dominated this and last game as well just fail to take our chances and be more clinical plus the goals we are conceding are down to indivisual errors but that is what you get with young players. It’s up n down as they are learning.
+1 Logic
Thank you Martinez for the own goal. Such a nice bloke!
He is a good GK but his attitude as a sport person sucks. He is getting too big for his shows. This seves right for him.
Seems saka is injured
How’s that for showing champion mentality. After the last 3 games scenario, could have dropped off after going down twice especially when it seems one of those days when it just doesn’t go in.
Huge huge win, still 3 pts ahead, now an early nott forest goal please.
Good game for the lads. But too wasteful. I think Nketiah should be benched; start a front there of Martinelli, Trossard and Saka. I think we missed Martinelli’s pace while he was out. Jourginho did well, but we really do still need Partey back. Great to be back to winning ways
front three*
Arteta needs to wisen up and make changes. Trosssard is best closer to the centre of the pitch in half spaces. He cannot be used like Maritnelli is used. Waiting to see Eddie dropped, and Trossard and Martinelli both starting… The front 3 as it is doesn’t work.
Front three*
An unforgettable game that is rightly dubbed as the thriller at Villa
Any regret of MA signing Georginho? He didn’t put any foot wrong today. He studied the midfield today. Please trust the process and the manager.
5th card for Saka, so I would imagine he’ll miss the next game against Leicester. He needs a break anyway, so enjoy the rest.
we’re past the halfway point of the season. He’s fine. You now need to accumulate a total of 10 to miss match.
The past couple of weeks have been awful as an Arsenal fan. We need to continue this winning streak till April at least.
If we look at the table differently those loses were not that terrible (yeah it did have real impact).
Our first half of the season is actually:
P: 19, W: 14, D: 2, L: 3 = 44 Pts
Our second half of the season is:
P: 4, W:3, D:1, L: 0 = 10 Pts
We turned a loss to win against MU = +3
Against Brentford we had a win turn over to a draw = -2
So the net effect is still +1 for the “second half” of the season.
Happy to read such glowing reviews. I’ll be picking up bits and pieces of news from you all while I’m on holiday.
Happy that we got back to winning ways and that must help the all important mentality that bottlers don’t have.
COYG
Pity you have missed probably our best performance of the season coming from behind twice, missing chances, hearts in our mouths only when all seemed lost to have a spectacular climax.
Martinez scoring for us in added time and in tyring to be a hero leaves the net open for us and end up a villain.
This is kind of games one remembers fondly for years to come.
@SueP
You can catch the highlights on “hoofoot.com”…Enjoy.
If ever a game highlight the frailties of the way we play, it was there for all to see. In some ways the scoreline really flattered us but in others we did deserve it. The football being asked to be played relies far too much on perfection and every single part of the process to be working. When it isn’t and when it breaks down we look really wide open. Villa could easily have won this game, lets not kid ourselves but lets also recognise the fighting spirit of the lads to overcome our frailties. Got to say Jorghino and Saka were immense going forwards and while Zinchenko scored a screamer, he was having a mare. Well done to the lads for getting the win.
@Reggie
RealTalk 👍🏾
Great win by the boys, Jorginho didn’t do too well in the first half but he was fire in the second. I loved the players composer even after they twice went behind. At 2 – 1 and half time I believed we weren’t going to lose. Good boys All of them.
Nketiah needs more training on how to finish,
I love Zinchenko fire brand style ( its really needed on the team )but he needs to dwell less on the ball .
Saliba could have done better in that first goal.
On to the next one let’s trust the process and keep the faith. #coyg
3 pts ahead of City with 2 of our most important players missing 5 and 9 games is no joke. Let’s see City do without haaland and Kdb for the same time.