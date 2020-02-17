According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal are upping their efforts to tie down promising youngster Bukayo Saka to a new five-year contract.

The 18-year-old reportedly has 18 months left on his current £3,000-a-week deal.

The Athletic add that Arsenal are aware of serious interest in the versatile starlet’s services from rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as German giants Bayern Munich.

The report adds that Arsenal’s director of football operations, Huss Fahmy, is leading the club’s negotiations with Saka.

The Athletic claim that Arsenal held talks over a new deal last week and more meetings are planned.

Saka has started 17 of his 25 first-team appearance for the Gunners this season.

The youngster has impressed since being deployed as a makeshift left-back following the injury troubles of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

The England youth international has also bagged three goals and registered eight assists in his 25 outings, Saka is a bright spark that the Gunners definitely need to keep hold of.