Arsenal Step Up Interest in Newcastle target as White Future Uncertain

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Newcastle full back Tino Livramento as Mikel Arteta continues to shape his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to FootballTransfers, the Gunners are exploring options at full back, with uncertainty surrounding Ben White’s long term role at the club. The England international has found himself behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order over the past two seasons, and with the Dutch defender expected to sign a new contract soon, questions are beginning to emerge over White’s future. Most recently Everton are rumoured to be interested in signing White.

Talks underway as Arsenal firm up interest

Arsenal have been monitoring Livramento since January, with the 23 year old viewed as a player who fits a similar profile to Timber.

One of the key attractions is his versatility. Livramento is comfortable operating on both flanks, something that aligns with Arteta’s tactical approach and the club’s recruitment strategy under Andrea Berta.

The report states that Arsenal have now taken things a step further, with sources close to the situation revealing that “in depth” discussions over personal terms have already taken place.

These early talks are believed to have been positive, with indications that Livramento would be open to a move to North London this summer. Agreeing personal terms is not expected to be a major obstacle if Arsenal decide to push ahead.

A risk worth taking?

While negotiations with the player’s camp appear encouraging, any deal could prove far more complicated when it comes to Newcastle.

The Magpies are understood to be reluctant to sell, meaning Arsenal would likely need to make a significant offer to test their resolve.

There are also concerns surrounding Livramento’s injury record. As per the report, Chris Waddle has previously raised doubts about the defender’s reliability, stating: “The question mark with Livramento has always been his injuries. He doesn’t get a knock where he’s out for a week and misses one game. It’s always that he misses four or five games or two months. That will probably be a concern for a lot of clubs looking at him because he wouldn’t be cheap.”

It leaves Arsenal with a decision to make.

Do they take the gamble on a player with clear quality and versatility, or look elsewhere for a more consistent option?

What do you think Gooners, would Livramento be a smart signing for Arsenal this summer?

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