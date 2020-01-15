Arsenal step up their chase for midfielder after Benfica make a bid

Arsenal faces serious competition for the signature of long term target.

Arsenal could eventually make a January signing this month after they intensified their pursuit of Athletico Paranaense, Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners have been one of the teams who have been scouting the Brazilian for a long time and it appears that they will eventually make their move as another European side is keen.

The Daily Star citing Goal Brasil claims that Benfica are serious about beating Arsenal to his signature and the Portuguese side has even tabled a bid in the region of €20 million.

However, the Brazilians have rejected that offer and it appears that they want more money. which Arsenal can afford.

Mikel Arteta was not intending to have a busy transfer window this time as he hoped to spend more money in the summer, however, he has maintained that if an attractive player became available he might be forced to spend.

According to the same report, Guimaraes has been tracked since 2017 which was before he moved to his present club and the Gunners have been getting a steady report of his progress since then.

He has a Spanish passport which would make a move to Arsenal easy as he would get a work permit easier than if he didn’t have a European passport.

This is one of the big problems for Arsenal, other clubs coming in and snatching players that they may not have wanted to sign now but rather in the summer.

In better words, other clubs are forcing the Gunners to act sooner than they would have wanted.