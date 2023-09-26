Arsenal stepping up their interest in signing top striker in January

Arsenal’s pursuit of Brentford’s Ivan Toney is gaining momentum as the January transfer window looms closer, reports Mirror Sports.

Toney has emerged as a high-priority target for Arsenal as they seek to reinforce their attacking prowess. Currently serving a suspension for violating FA betting rules, the 27-year-old will be available to sign in the January transfer window.

Brentford is open to the idea of parting ways with Toney, but they have placed a substantial £60 million price tag on the striker.

Arsenal has long admired Toney, and were it not for his suspension, they might have pursued him during the summer transfer window.

Toney is eager to secure a move to a larger club, and with just 18 months remaining on his contract, he has unequivocally communicated to Brentford that he has no intention of extending his stay, despite the club’s support during his suspension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney would be a huge signing, however, other clubs will no doubt also be keen on signing him and an auction could easily take place that may see Arsenal priced out.

One thing is for sure, Toney would be an upgrade on both Eddie Nketiaha and Gabriel Jesus when it comes to finding the back of the net.

