Arsenal stepping up their interest to finally sign Serie A star

There have been numerous rumours about Arsenal’s renewed interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and there may be some truth to them.

The Gunners have been tracking the Serbian striker since his time at Fiorentina and should have abandoned their interest after he moved to Juventus.

However, Arsenal famously missed out on signing David Raya when Brentford were in the Championship but eventually signed him at the start of this season.

It seems a similar situation may be unfolding with Vlahovic. According to a report from Juve Live, Arsenal’s interest is serious, and they are making progress in their bid to sign him.

This time, there will be no obstacles in their way if they can offer a suitable fee, as Juventus is keen for him to leave.

The Old Lady is looking to raise funds and offload some high earners, so they would be willing to sell Vlahovic to Arsenal.

The report also suggests that Arsenal has already planned a major coup for the former Fiorentina man and will act on it in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has been in top shape this term and could do a good job for us because we are a more attacking team.

Seeing how we move in the market in the coming weeks will be interesting.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…