Arsenal stepping up their preparations to replace Odegaard

Arsenal is stepping up their pursuit of Emiliano Buendia as uncertainty remains around Martin Odegaard’s future.

The Gunners would need a new attacking midfielder next season should they miss out on retaining Odegaard.

The Norwegian is on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid and the Spaniards didn’t agree to a clause that gives Arsenal the chance to sign him permanently.

The Gunners will now have to look elsewhere if he doesn’t return permanently or for another loan spell.

Arsenal knows there is a possibility that they cannot sign him and the Gunners have now ramped up their interest in Buendia, according to Goal.com.

The report says they also have an interest in Nabil Fekir, but the impact of Buendia, who has just been named as the Championships’ Player of the Season has impressed them.

He scored 15 goals and contributed 17 assists from 39 league matches to help the Canaries return to the Premier League.

Arsenal has watched him repeatedly and they are keen to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Argentinean will cost around £40 million and has English top-flight experience having been one of Norwich’s best players in the 2019/2020 season before they were relegated to the Championship.