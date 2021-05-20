Arsenal stepping up their preparations to replace Odegaard

Arsenal is stepping up their pursuit of Emiliano Buendia as uncertainty remains around Martin Odegaard’s future.
The Gunners would need a new attacking midfielder next season should they miss out on retaining Odegaard.
The Norwegian is on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid and the Spaniards didn’t agree to a clause that gives Arsenal the chance to sign him permanently.
The Gunners will now have to look elsewhere if he doesn’t return permanently or for another loan spell.
Arsenal knows there is a possibility that they cannot sign him and the Gunners have now ramped up their interest in Buendia, according to Goal.com.
The report says they also have an interest in Nabil Fekir, but the impact of Buendia, who has just been named as the Championships’ Player of the Season has impressed them.
He scored 15 goals and contributed 17 assists from 39 league matches to help the Canaries return to the Premier League.
Arsenal has watched him repeatedly and they are keen to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
The Argentinean will cost around £40 million and has English top-flight experience having been one of Norwich’s best players in the 2019/2020 season before they were relegated to the Championship.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think Odegaard is a nice footballer. But he is not ready for the EPL. I watched a game recently where he played the whole 90 minutes, and I cannot remember him making a single tackle. You cannot be a midfielder in the EPL if you don’t/can’t tackle. Even ESR makes tackles and gets stuck in.
We need another strong tackler to complement Partey, preferably one who can complete a pass too.
It should be noted that Liverpool at their best played with three strongly defensive midfielders. I think one of the biggest contributing factors to their slide this season has been the addition of Thiago into their midfield. It should be noted that he tends to foul more often than tackle.
So I vote NO on Odegaard.
Incidentally, there is still a chance of Arsenal winning the “Poison Chalice” trophy (given to the team who qualifies for the Europa League Championship competition). I must say though, this is a dubious honor!
What about Buendia JW ? For 40m I would expect a seasoned international who has proved himself at the highest level.To my knowledge , Buendia has yet to win one full cap, and during his season in the EPL with Norwich I cannot recall him pulling up any trees on a consistent basis, which has been the case with Bissouma at Brighton.
It is indeed a poison chalice though not a trophy at all. I much hope we will miss out on it but sadly fear we may well have to compete in it, given the Sunday coming fixtures. I agree with your point in Odegaard and have grave doubts if he is right for our Prem. I believe we will never know for sure anyway, as I DO NOT ENVISAGE HIM STAYING HERE.
Get this done, he scores goals and makes assists, he will compliment Smith Rowe as he can play rw and cam whereas I feel odegaard will hinder emile’s progress with arteta shifting him out wide left to accommodate odegaard.