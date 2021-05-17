Arsenal steps up chase for Premier League star but Man City is serious competition

Arsenal has stepped up their pursuit of Ryan Bertrand, but they face serious competition from Manchester City.

The Gunners have used Granit Xhaka as their left-back in some games recently because of Kieran Tierney’s injury problems.

The Scotsman has struggled to stay fit for much of this campaign and some teams have exposed Xhaka in games.

Sead Kolasinac will return to the club after his loan spell with Schalke 04 in Germany, but his long-term future is away from the Emirates and should be replaced.

Bertrand has been one of the Premier League’s most reliable full-backs and the former Chelsea man is leaving Southampton.

He has been at the South Coast outfit since 2014, but they cannot agree on terms of a new deal, so he is leaving.

The Daily Mail says Arsenal is keen to make him the deputy to Tierney ahead of next season.

The report says the Gunners will, however, have to see off competition from Manchester City to sign him.

City has been long-term admirers and might replace Benjamin Mendy with him as the Frenchman continues to struggle for form and consistency.

The lure of playing for a City team that almost guarantees winning trophies might see Arsenal miss out on signing him.