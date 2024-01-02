Arsenal steps up efforts to sign young defender and will scout him at AFCON

Ousmane Diomande remains a crucial transfer target for Arsenal, and the Gunners are intensifying their efforts to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a successful spell with Sporting Club. Despite interest, Sporting was unwilling to sell him in the summer unless his release clause was met, and he has continued his development in Portugal.

Diomande is anticipated to showcase his talents for Ivory Coast at the upcoming AFCON, starting this month. According to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal is increasing its efforts to sign him. The Gunners plan to scout him during the continental competition, hoping to find further reasons to pursue his acquisition.

Diomande has been in fine form for Sporting Club and we will be smart to add him to our squad in the next few transfer windows.

He remains one of the finest young defenders on the continent and will be worth any fee we pay to sign him in the long term.

For now, we have to keep following him and try to get as much information as possible to make our decision to include him in our group easier.

