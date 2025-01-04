Arsenal steps up interest in Frenchman to replace Saka

Arsenal is looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window as they contend with the absence of Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined for at least two months. Saka is a crucial player for the Gunners, and his injury presents a significant challenge for the team as they aim to maintain their momentum in the Premier League.

The club is exploring their options to bring in reinforcements, with a focus on signing a new winger. While Mikel Arteta has stressed that Arsenal will only make moves if the right player is available, there is an understanding that failing to bolster the squad in Saka’s absence could be a costly error.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is targeting Kingsley Coman as a potential solution. The French winger could be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this month, as he has not been a regular starter for the German champions. Arsenal reportedly views Coman as an ideal replacement for Saka, believing he could make a significant impact on the team.

Coman’s extensive experience, which includes success at both club and international levels, makes him a strong candidate. The report suggests that talks regarding a potential move could accelerate in the coming days, with the possibility of the 28-year-old arriving in London before the transfer window closes.

The prospect of signing Coman is particularly appealing given his track record as a proven performer in top European competitions. His versatility and ability to operate on either flank could provide Arsenal with the attacking depth they need to cope with Saka’s absence. If Arsenal succeeds in securing his services, Coman could bring both quality and experience to the squad, potentially offering even more impact than Raheem Sterling might have in a similar role.

As the window progresses, Arsenal’s urgency to address their needs will likely drive developments, and Coman could emerge as a key figure in their plans to navigate the challenges ahead.

