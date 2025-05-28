Arsenal steps up interest in winger after Bayern Munich join race

Arsenal has strengthened its pursuit of Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma as the Gunners face growing competition for the Japanese star’s signature. Mitoma has long been admired by Mikel Arteta’s staff, who see him as a player capable of adding pace, creativity, and directness to their attacking options.

The Brighton man has impressed since arriving in the Premier League and has consistently delivered strong performances on the south coast. His progress has not gone unnoticed, and although Brighton have held firm in the past, turning down offers, including one from Saudi Arabia in January, the pressure is building as top clubs circle.

Arsenal Shifts Focus After Rodrygo Setback

Arsenal had initially set their sights on signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but the Brazilian’s status in Spain makes him virtually untouchable this summer. With that option now considered unlikely, the Gunners have turned their attention back to Mitoma, a more realistic but still challenging target.

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have opened contact with Brighton to discuss the terms of a potential deal. The north London club believes the Japan international can bring something unique to their attacking structure, especially when facing deep blocks where creativity and pace are needed.

Bayern Munich Emerges as Major Threat

However, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit. Bayern Munich have also entered the race, and their manager Vincent Kompany has reportedly made Mitoma one of his key transfer requests. This interest from Germany presents a serious obstacle, given Bayern’s financial strength and Champions League status.

Arsenal must now move quickly and decisively if they want to keep Mitoma in the Premier League. He is one of the most exciting wingers currently available, and losing him to a European rival would be a blow. If the club are serious about competing on multiple fronts next season, securing players of Mitoma’s calibre will be crucial.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…