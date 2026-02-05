Arsenal steps up their interest in Ligue 1 talent

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ayyoub Bouaddi and has reportedly held initial talks regarding the midfielder’s potential transfer. The youngster has established himself as one of the most promising talents in Ligue 1, and it appears unlikely that he will remain on the books at Lille for much longer. While the club can retain him temporarily, his performances suggest that interest from larger teams will soon become decisive.

Bouaddi’s development and appeal

Bouaddi has impressed with his technical ability and maturity on the field, drawing attention from top clubs. Arsenal is understood to be closely monitoring his progress and has placed him high on their shopping list, recognising the qualities he could bring to the Premier League. The midfielder’s consistent displays have convinced the club that he could strengthen their squad significantly.

Paris Saint-Germain is also reported to be interested in Bouaddi, viewing him as a potential future global star. The French side has a history of recruiting the standout performers from Ligue 1, and the midfielder is one of the players they are keen to secure. Arsenal is aware of PSG’s interest and appears determined to challenge them for his signature.

Transfer discussions and next steps

According to Football London, the Gunners have stepped up their pursuit and have already engaged in discussions with Bouaddi’s representatives. These exploratory talks are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks as both clubs evaluate their options. The next stage will be crucial in determining whether Arsenal can successfully compete with PSG and convince the midfielder to make the move to the Premier League.

As the situation develops, all eyes will remain on Lille and Bouaddi’s entourage, with the potential transfer set to be one of the most closely watched deals involving a Ligue 1 talent this season. Arsenal’s proactive approach signals its intent to secure emerging talent before other top clubs can intervene.