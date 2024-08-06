Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal steps up their interest in signing French free agent

Adrien Rabiot continues to search for a new club following his release from Juventus.

The Old Lady wanted him to stay, but after he failed to sign a contract extension, they allowed him to leave.

After participating with France at Euro 2024, Rabiot is still on the lookout for a new team, with Arsenal being linked to him.

The Gunners already have some of the best midfielders in Europe in their squad but are expected to sign at least one more.

For weeks, reports have connected them with a move for Mikel Merino, but Rabiot could also join the ranks.

A report on Tuttojuve claims their interest in the Frenchman is genuine, and they will intensify their efforts in the coming weeks.

Arsenal is already in talks with Rabiot’s mother, who also acts as his agent, and they appear to be making progress.

With the end of the holiday period following Euro 2024, Rabiot is eager to find a new club to begin training and preparing for the new campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is one of the quality free agents available for us to sign, but his mother is notorious for demanding a huge salary and signing on fees, so we must not allow them to make us pay more than we value him.

  1. Let’s see the finances of Rabiot on a free or Merino with a fee:

    Merino
    £25 million transfer fee
    ~100k/w wages (he’s making half of that currently)
    4 year deal
    Moderate signing and agent fee

    Total, roughly 45,8 million + moderate fees.

    Rabiot
    Free transfer
    +250k/w wages (considering he made 170k/w at Juve)
    4 year deal
    Huge signing-on-fee and agent cut, considering his mother is his agent, probably at least 10 million

    Total cost roughly +62 million.

    Also Rabiot cannot be sold as he’s shown always to respect his contract and leave on a free while Merino could be sold for something before his contract is up.

    1. Rabiot has been linked with Arsenal for several years now. The same story comes up on a pretty regular basis.

      Like you, I don’t see the sense (economic or otherwise) in making a bid to sign him. Of the two, Merino seems to me to be the clear choice.

  3. From stats that I’ve seen, I prefer Fabian R. To Merino all day. And as for Rabiot, the boy will be a bad influence in the locker room.

