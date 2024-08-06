Arsenal steps up their interest in signing French free agent

Adrien Rabiot continues to search for a new club following his release from Juventus.

The Old Lady wanted him to stay, but after he failed to sign a contract extension, they allowed him to leave.

After participating with France at Euro 2024, Rabiot is still on the lookout for a new team, with Arsenal being linked to him.

The Gunners already have some of the best midfielders in Europe in their squad but are expected to sign at least one more.

For weeks, reports have connected them with a move for Mikel Merino, but Rabiot could also join the ranks.

A report on Tuttojuve claims their interest in the Frenchman is genuine, and they will intensify their efforts in the coming weeks.

Arsenal is already in talks with Rabiot’s mother, who also acts as his agent, and they appear to be making progress.

With the end of the holiday period following Euro 2024, Rabiot is eager to find a new club to begin training and preparing for the new campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is one of the quality free agents available for us to sign, but his mother is notorious for demanding a huge salary and signing on fees, so we must not allow them to make us pay more than we value him.

