Arsenal steps up their interest in Turkish teenager

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Besiktas youngster Semih Kılıçsoy throughout the last season, impressed by his outstanding performances for the Turkish club.

The Gunners are known for their keen interest in emerging talents across Europe and view Kılıçsoy as a promising prospect.

The 18-year-old forward has made a significant impact since breaking into Besiktas’ first team, scoring 11 goals so far.

Recognised as one of the most exciting talents in Turkish football, it seems inevitable that Kılıçsoy will move to a bigger club soon.

Arsenal aims to be his next destination and is actively working to secure his transfer before other major clubs intervene.

According to a report by Aksam, Arsenal has intensified their efforts to sign Kılıçsoy in recent days, and there is a possibility that they could complete the transfer this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 18, Kılıçsoy has most of his career ahead of him and moving to the Emirates now will affect his development.

We need to allow him to mature more before we make an approach for his signature.

Although he has other suitors, it is unlikely that he would leave Besiktas now unless the next club agrees to guarantee him game time.

