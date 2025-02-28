Arsenal steps up their plans to replace Edu in the near future

After failing to secure a striker in the January transfer window, Arsenal is fully aware that they must improve its recruitment strategy, starting with the appointment of a new sporting director at the end of the season. The failure to strengthen the squad in the winter market has left them vulnerable, and they now face a crucial summer in which they must make the right decisions to avoid falling further behind their title rivals.

Jason Ayto has been serving as the club’s interim sporting director, but his inability to bring in a striker in January has proven costly in Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title. The club desperately needed attacking reinforcements, yet they opted against signing any free agents, meaning they must now wait until the summer to address the squad’s deficiencies. This failure in the transfer market has left many questioning whether Ayto is the right man for the job on a permanent basis.

With Arsenal still competing for silverware, the coming weeks will be vital as they look to finalise their plans. A long-term solution in the sporting director role is a priority, and the club is now closing in on appointing a permanent figure to take charge of their recruitment. According to The Athletic, Arsenal has shortlisted four candidates to take over the position in the summer, with Ayto still in contention for the job.

However, he faces stiff competition from experienced figures such as Dan Ashworth, Andrea Berta, Roberto Olabe, and Thiago Scuro. Each of these candidates has a strong track record in football operations, and Arsenal must carefully assess their options before making a final decision. Over the coming weeks, the club will evaluate their preferred choice and appoint a director who can provide stability and leadership in a role that has been lacking a clear direction for months.

Arsenal’s struggles in the transfer market have highlighted the need for a decisive and competent sporting director. The absence of someone like Edu, who played a crucial role in securing key signings, has been evident. The club must now ensure they appoint the right person to lead their recruitment efforts, as failing to do so could leave them at a disadvantage compared to their Premier League rivals. If Arsenal is serious about competing at the highest level, they must get this appointment right and make bold moves in the transfer market to strengthen the squad effectively.