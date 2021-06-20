Arsenal still a part of European Super League and it will resume soon

Arsenal is still committed to the European Super League and they could restart the competition next season.

The Gunners are one of the Premier League’s top six clubs who agreed to form the breakaway competition in April.

They pulled out hours after announcing their membership, following protests from their fans.

The proposal has since suffered serious blows and the Gunners and other English clubs have already returned to UEFA and have pledged their allegiance to the governing body.

Arsenal finished last season outside the European places and if the competition had succeeded, they would have played against top European clubs next season.

UEFA, the English FA and the UK government have ensured that the idea is dead and cannot be revived.

But The Daily Mail is reporting that it is still very much alive and that Arsenal and other teams who announced that they have pulled out have truly not done so, at least legally.

A senior source reportedly told the report: ‘The owners know this is not the end — it’s just the beginning.

‘We will resume dialogue, whether this year or next year. It’s just financial gravity. Football can’t survive in its current form.’

Having been fined by both UEFA and the Premier League, it would be interesting to see if the Gunners will still move ahead with the proposal.