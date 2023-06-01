Arsenal still among the teams weighing up a move for Serie A midfielder

Arsenal is among several teams interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Transfers News Live. The Serbian midfielder has a reasonable price tag this summer, and his contract with Lazio is set to expire next year, which could prompt the club to sell him during the upcoming transfer window.

In addition to Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, and Newcastle are also mentioned as potential suitors for Milinkovic-Savic. The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for Lazio, displaying strong creativity with 11 goals and 8 assists this season.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are in search of midfield reinforcements as they aim to strengthen their squads ahead of their respective returns to the Champions League. While Arsenal is leading the race for West Ham’s Declan Rice, Milinkovic-Savic could be a solid alternative, despite their contrasting playing styles.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see Arsenal going after Milinkovic-Savic for a variety of reasons.

Rice and Moises Caicedo have been their primary targets for some time now and both have Premier League experience, something that Milinkovic-Savic lacks.

That said, if he can be signed for a lowish fee, less than £40m then he is obviously an option but based on what has been written by various sources, it does appear that Arteta has his eyes on other players.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…