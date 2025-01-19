Arsenal still considering a late high profile swoop in this window

Osimhen v Spurs
Arsenal are looking to become active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad during this window. The Gunners are currently facing a number of injuries, with key players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined in recent weeks. Given the circumstances, it would be unthinkable for the club not to reinforce their attacking options before the window closes, but they are determined to sign the best possible players.

As a result, Arsenal has set their sights on bringing in a quality striker this month and is reportedly eyeing an ambitious move for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen. The club has been linked with Osimhen for some time, and he is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Football Insider has revealed that in the final weeks of January, Arsenal could ramp up their efforts to secure the striker, and there is a belief that Osimhen might be open to the opportunity to join the Gunners. Napoli would be willing to entertain a sale if Osimhen decides to leave Galatasaray, which makes this transfer one to watch closely.

Osimhen is widely regarded as a world-class striker, and his potential arrival at the Emirates would significantly boost Arsenal’s attacking options. With the team facing an important phase of the season, signing Osimhen could help provide the extra goals needed to maintain their title push.

However, a move for the 26-year-old would not come cheaply. Given that this would be a mid-season transfer, the cost could be considerable, and Napoli would likely demand a premium for the player. Despite this, the Gunners are expected to pursue the deal if the opportunity presents itself.

Arsenal fans will be eagerly watching developments in the coming weeks, hoping the club can land a striker of Osimhen’s calibre to help them push for success in the second half of the season.

