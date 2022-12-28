Arsenal still considering making a move for coveted Ligue 1 striker

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Lille striker Jonathan David and is still interested in adding him to their squad, according to reports.

The Canadian was a key man for his country at the World Cup and continues to show why he is one of the coveted men in European football.

Lille knows they have a top player on their hands, and it is only a matter of time before he will be signed by one of Europe’s best sides.

A report on Fichajes.net reveals Arsenal remains in the running for his signature, and they will look to sign him when he becomes available to leave Ligue 1.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been in fine form over the last few seasons and is one young striker that can deliver for clubs at the top level.

We have very good attackers on our team now, and Eddie Nketiah is having a good time having come in to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus.

It makes little sense to add David to our squad now, and we must be sure he has the qualities to play alongside our other players and in a front two before we add him to the group.

