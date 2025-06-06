Arsenal still considers their move for midfielder all but sorted

There has been considerable speculation surrounding Arsenal’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, with conflicting reports emerging regarding the progress of the transfer. The midfielder has attracted significant interest across Europe following a string of impressive performances at club level with Real Sociedad, as well as his contribution to Spain’s Euro 2024 success.

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for the Spaniard and regard him as an ideal addition to strengthen the midfield. Mikel Arteta’s side has been steadily reinforcing their squad in recent seasons, and the club now appears to be prioritising a central midfielder with Zubimendi’s qualities. He is seen as the type of player who can bring composure, tactical intelligence and technical assurance to the team, complementing the talent already present at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Reportedly Optimistic About Deal

Last summer, Zubimendi opted to remain with Real Sociedad, demonstrating loyalty to his boyhood club. However, circumstances appear to have shifted, and he is now believed to be more open to a move away. This change in stance has given renewed hope to Arsenal, who are in need of reinforcements ahead of a demanding campaign.

Although the midfielder recently addressed rumours linking him with Arsenal and denied undergoing a medical or being on the verge of an official announcement, optimism remains within the club. As cited by London World, Arsenal are reportedly confident that they have reached an agreement to secure Zubimendi’s signature. While no official confirmation has been made, the belief is that negotiations are progressing well behind the scenes.

Zubimendi Could Be a Key Signing

Zubimendi possesses many of the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League. His positioning, work rate, and ability to dictate the tempo of a match make him a highly sought-after player. Adding him to the Arsenal squad would represent a significant statement of intent and address a key area of need in the midfield.

Should the Gunners succeed in completing the transfer, they would gain a player capable of elevating the team’s performances in both domestic and European competitions. Securing Zubimendi’s services could prove pivotal in Arsenal’s ambitions to compete for major honours in the upcoming season.

