Arsenal still control their destiny despite FA Cup setback

During the Easter Bank Holiday weekend Arsenal fumbled again this season, but on this occasion in the FA Cup, however it is not the end of the world.

The men in red and white were stunned late on 2-1 by a relentless Championship side by the name of Southampton in the quarter finals, following a close range strike by Sea Charles who sealed our fate in the Cup.

Despite this The Gunners have lifted the world’s oldest cup competition 14 times in history, more than any side since the introduction of the tournament over 150 years ago in 1871, with our latest victory occurring in 2020 when Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back to defeat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley just after the first Covid-19 pandemic.

Arsenal’s strong FA Cup history shows this is not a disaster

In fact in the past 12 seasons the North Londoners have secured it on four occasions in 2014 (3-2 Hull City), 2015 (4-0 Aston Villa), 2017 (2-1 Chelsea) and as highlighted above 2020, it is not as if Arsenal have never won the Cup or have not won it in decades.

I myself, without trying to sound ungrateful, believe that if all we won this season was the FA Cup it would be hugely disappointing after leading the title race for a large chunk of the season.

On top of that say Arsenal reached the final of another cup competition this season and faced Manchester City again, like we did in the League Cup (0-2), which we did not turn up to, I would not feel confident that we would seal our portion of glory.

Premier League must now be the priority

All eyes should be on the Premier League title race with seven games left to play, with a nine point gap we can ill afford to slip up on, if we are not careful we will end up with nothing and no Gooner wants that!

We are in the best position to lift the title in over 20 years since sealing our golden Invincible trophy in 2004 after going the whole campaign unbeaten under legendary manager Arsene Wenger, when we were still at Highbury which we left two decades ago without trying to add insult to injury.

Adding to the argument Arteta’s army have not won any silverware since that 2020 FA Cup victory over Chelsea nearly six years ago and have lost out on the title late on for the past three seasons from inexcusable positions.

If the one and only Arsenal from the red side of North London do not claim what could be their 14th English top flight title in history come May, when will we ever win it again?

COYG!!!

Liam Harding

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