Arsenal still face a battle to hang on to one of their prized assets

PSG make Pierre Emerick Aubameyang their top target to replace Edison Cavani.

Arsenal faces a renewed battle to keep hold of their captain and top scorer Pierre Emerick Aubamayeng after he became a transfer target for PSG.

The Gabonese attacker was only recently linked with a move away from Arsenal with both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested.

However, those links have cooled off and Arsenal was relieved to learn that Barcelona has now turned their attention to Rodrigo Moreno.

Star Sports is reporting that PSG has become the latest side to consider a move for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been forced to look for another attacker as Edison Cavani has asked to leave while the future of Mauro Icardi is up in the air.

Aubameyang has been vocal about his desire to win more trophies before ending his career as he has just the French Cup and the German Cup on his CV at the moment.

Arsenal is, however, prepared to fight to keep ahold of their best player, the Gunners have offered him a new deal but he hasn’t been willing to start negotiating.

Mikel Arteta has kept him on as the club’s captain and he has shown a lot of faith in him, fans will be hoping that he can buy into the vision of Arteta and remain beyond this season.