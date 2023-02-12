Arsenal “still favourites to win the title” says Thomas Frank

After a draw against Brentford, no one will argue that Arsenal’s current run is their worst so far this season. Given the standards they’ve set, it’s unlikely they’d have imagined dropping points twice in a row to two teams they would have expected to beat.

After a 1-0 loss to Everton, many Gooners expected Arsenal to bounce back to winning ways against Brentford. However, Brentford had other plans, forcing Arsenal to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Many Gunners fans believe Arsenal’s title bid is in jeopardy following the draw with Brentford, but is this true? Thomas Frank is not convinced. Although it is difficult to trust the Brentford manager, notwithstanding his team stealing a point from Arsenal, he still believes Arsenal will win this Premier League campaign.

“They’re favourites to win the title, and I think they will,” said Frank in his postmatch press conference.

Even after Frank’s comments, some Arsenal fans will be concerned about their team’s title chances. The only thing that can calm them down is if Unai Emery finds a way to deny Pep Guardiola all three points on Sunday night at the Etihad.

But if Manchester City ends up winning against Villa, Arsenal will have no choice but to beat them on Wednesday in order to maintain their lead in the Premier League.

Sam P

