Arsenal still has a chance to sign Ligue 2 midfielder despite Watford claim

An agent of Pape Gueye has given Arsenal hopes that they can land the Ligue 2 midfielder for free in the summer despite Watford announcing that they have signed him.

The youngster has been one of the players that Arsenal has been tracking since the last transfer window claims the Sun.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it was thought that Arsenal would make a move for him, but they hesitated and Watford struck a deal to bring him to Vicarage Road for the next five years.

However, his new agent has come out to declare that nothing is final yet and opened the door for him to make a move to the Emirates.

The Sun is also reporting that there seems to be an issue between his new and old agents and that could open the door for Arsenal to come in and sign the 21-year-old.

Bakari Sanogo was his agent when he reached the agreement with Watford, however, he is now being looked after by Pierre-Henri Bovis who will want to get some money from the deal himself but could be set to miss out if his move to Watford goes through.

Bovis said as quoted in the Sun:

“Nothing is fixed.

“We have a ‘so-called’ contract from January. Now we are trying to resolve possible issues. The circumstances are very strange.

“The communication of Watford doesn’t change anything for us.”

I have to say I am not sure that Arsenal should be signing any player with an agent like that, the last thing Arsenal need is another greedy agent causing disruption so he can line his own pockets.