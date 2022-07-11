Arsenal still has a chance to sign top class South American

Paulo Dybala was expected to have found a new club by now after he left Juventus at the end of last season.

The attacker is one of the most popular players in the world, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window.

However, reports quickly made Inter Milan the favourites to add him to their squad.

The Italians have the appeal he wants, considering that they play in the Champions League and are one of the clubs that can win the Serie A title.

This meant Arsenal and his other suitors had to wait for Inter to become less interested before they can sign him.

That has happened. Sempre Milan insists the Gunners are still one of his suitors, and it is now a possibility that he joins them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have added Gabriel Jesus to our squad, which gives it an extra star power and potency in attack.

Dybala will add even more of that, and his experience can fire us to surprise wins in different competitions.

But signing him would not be easy. It could require more than a big salary to convince him to move to the Premier League.

