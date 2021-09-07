Arsenal still has a more expensive squad than Tottenham

Arsenal has underperformed in the last few seasons and has been struggling without Champions League football since 2018.

While they struggle, Tottenham has made significant progress in recent campaigns and has been finishing above them in the Premier League table.

Spurs took the final European spot in the Premier League last season with a 7th placed finish and Arsenal settled for the 8th spot, which means they won’t play in Europe this season.

They have started this campaign poorly again and have three losses from their first three league games of the season.

CIES has now revealed the most expensively assembled squads in Europe and the Gunners still made the top ten.

Despite their poor form in recent seasons, the report reveals that Arsenal has spent more money assembling their current squad than what Premier League leaders, Spurs have.

The report claims that Arsenal has the 9th most expensively assembled squad in Europe after spending £542m on their current players.

Tottenham is 10th and has only spent £472m on their current squad.

Interestingly, Arsenal’s squad is also more expensive than that of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

If money buys success in football, then the Gunners should do better in this campaign for their spending sake.