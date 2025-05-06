Arsenal still has to make a decision on the future of Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on loan during the summer, with the club viewing him as an experienced addition capable of contributing to the team’s ambitions. The opportunity to bring him in arose after Arsenal had concluded their primary transfer activity, prompting them to send Reiss Nelson out on loan in order to create space for Sterling in the squad.

Chelsea had deemed the former Manchester City winger surplus to requirements ahead of the new season, and Arsenal considered it a prudent move to secure his services on a temporary basis. However, Sterling’s performances in North London have not lived up to expectations, and he has struggled to make a significant impact since his arrival. His underwhelming form has highlighted the reasons why Chelsea were willing to part with him.

Arsenal may have preferred to terminate the loan arrangement in January, but a combination of injuries within the squad made that option impractical. As a result, Sterling has continued to feature in the team despite failing to deliver the level of quality anticipated upon his arrival.

Despite being given numerous opportunities, Sterling has yet to impress, and there remains considerable uncertainty surrounding his future at the Emirates. While supporters largely anticipate his departure at the end of the loan period, no official decision has been communicated by the club.

As cited by Football Insider, Sterling’s future has not yet been resolved. The report indicates that a definitive stance from Arsenal has not been made public, leaving open the question of whether he will remain with the club beyond the current campaign.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is widely expected that Sterling will return to Chelsea at the conclusion of the season. Given his lack of impact, it would be surprising if Arsenal were to offer him a new deal. For now, the situation remains unresolved, and any final decision will likely depend on developments over the coming weeks.

