Arsenal still have a long way to go admits Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal is a long way from being his desired team.

Arsenal struggled through their drab draw against Burnley this afternoon. That draw means they still have a long way to go if they want a top-four finish this season.

The Gunners started as the brighter side and they missed two chances to take the lead in the first half.

However, they had a poor start to the second half and were lucky to escape with a draw after Jay Rodriguez saw his shot hit the crossbar from just one yard out.

After the game, Mikel Arteta was answering questions about his side’s performance and he admitted that his current team is far from his ideal side.

He insisted that they started well and defended resiliently against the Clarets but their overall performance was not as good as he would have wanted.

Arteta told Sky Sports as quoted by Goal.com: “We have to improve quality-wise. We are very far from what I want in terms of sustaining attacks and being more unpredictable in our play, but that’s a process.

“We generated the chances that you expect here to put the game to bed. We didn’t do it.

“I was very pleased with the first 15-20 minutes: the way we came out, the way we controlled the game, the opportunities that we generated. And we were on top of the game. I think we had the chances to score one or two goals in that moment.

“After 20-25 minutes, we started to give some sloppy passes away, to concede free-kicks, throw-ins, corners and that sequence [is] very difficult to get out of that.”

He added: “The way the boys defended the box, it was really good. I think we have improved a lot in the way we have conceded [fewer] chances.”

At least Arteta is being honest but a lot of the blame lies with him, he never admitted he got the team selection wrong and he never admitted he was way out with his substitutions.

Hopefully, he can put the wrongs right in the winter break.