Arsenal still have plans for Declan Rice depite Caicedo bid

On Friday, it was reported that Arsenal had made a £60 million bid for Brighton’s midfield prodigy Moises Caicedo, which the Seagulls turned down, but Arsenal may return with a better offer. Arteta’s midfield has long been thought to be one central midfielder away from becoming the dream midfield.

So, if Arsenal can persuade Brighton to sell Caicedo in the next few hours, does that complete Arsenal’s midfield puzzle? According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Arsenal may still pursue another midfielder regardless of how the winter transfer window plays out.

According to Steinberg’s claims, even if Caicedo joins Arteta, Arteta has made it a priority to move for Declan Rice, his top summer transfer target. Arteta apparently already has ideas about how Rice will fit into his system and is willing to spend a lot of money to get him. Rice, reportedly, is gradually falling for Arteta’s project and believes he can be a better midfielder at the Emirates. “Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta, who has drawn up plans for where the West Ham captain would fit into his team,” writes Steinberg in his Guardian Column.

“Arsenal have made Rice their top transfer target and are increasingly confident of beating Chelsea to his signature.”

With the 24-year-old’s contract expiring in 2024, Arsenal, if serious, may persuade West Ham to lower their £100 million asking price.

Darren N



