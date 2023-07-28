Arsenal still holds a key advantage over Chelsea in race for midfielder

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is currently being pursued by several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea among those vying for his signature. Manchester United and Brighton also remain interested in the Ghanaian midfielder, making it a competitive race for his services.

While Chelsea appears to be leading the race for Kudus, Arsenal is hoping that he chooses them over their rivals. However, Arsenal’s ability to make a move for Kudus is dependent on selling players to generate funds for the transfer.

A report from Football London suggests that if Arsenal becomes more serious about their interest in Kudus, they may be in a more advantageous position compared to Chelsea. The reason behind this is that Arsenal will be participating in the prestigious Champions League, offering Kudus the opportunity to play in Europe’s premier club competition.

This could potentially sway Kudus’ decision in favour of Arsenal, given the added incentive of playing in the Champions League and experiencing top-level European football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When we were out of the Champions League, we struggled to compete for a certain calibre of players.

Now that we are back, we can overcome challenges from clubs who are not in the competition.

Kudus is a fine midfielder, but we have too many options in that spot on the team. We cannot add him to the group this summer unless we make some sales.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…